Home  » News » Man Dies After Alleged Beating at Gujarat De-Addiction Centre

Man Dies After Alleged Beating at Gujarat De-Addiction Centre

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 05, 2026 17:02 IST

A 32-year-old man's tragic death at a Gujarat de-addiction centre after allegedly being beaten for refusing medication has led to the arrest of four staff members for murder, sparking concerns about patient safety in addiction treatment facilities.

Key Points

  • A 32-year-old man died at a de-addiction centre in Surat, Gujarat, after allegedly being beaten by staff.
  • The man, Dhaval Rathod, was admitted to the rehab centre for addiction treatment on February 28.
  • Four staff members, including counsellors, a ward boy, and a driver, have been arrested and charged with murder.
  • Police investigation revealed that Rathod was beaten with sticks after refusing to take medicines.
  • A post-mortem examination showed that Rathod died due to physical injuries sustained on his head, waist, and other body parts.

A 32-year-old man undergoing treatment at a de-addiction facility in Gujarat's Surat city was beaten to death allegedly by four staffers after he refused to take medicines, a police official said.

As per a release from police, the incident took place at Reeva Vyasan Mukti and Rehab Centre located in Dumas area here.

 

The four persons allegedly responsible for the death of Dhaval Rathod (32), who had been admitted to the facility for addiction treatment on February 28, comprise two counsellors, a ward boy and a driver, Assistant Commissioner of Police Shweta Daniel told reporters.

"They thrashed Rathod after he refused to take medicines. On the night of March 1, Rathod was taken to New Civil Hospital in a 108 ambulance after his condition deteriorated. The on-duty doctor there declared him dead. However, police noticed injury marks, after which the body was sent for post mortem," Daniel said.

"The post mortem revealed that Rathod died due to physical injuries sustained on the head, waist and other parts of the body. Police thoroughly questioned the staffers of the facility as well as other patients. It was revealed the accused had a scuffle with Rathod as he was refusing to take medicines. They beat him up with sticks," the ACP said.

Jignesh Desai, Rohan Sanghani, Shailesh Vaghela and Dilip Joshi were arrested and charged with murder and other offences, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
