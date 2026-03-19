Gurugram Inmate Serving Life Sentence Dies in Jail; Drug Overdose Suspected

A 35-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for rape has died in a Gurugram jail, prompting an investigation into a suspected drug overdose or heart attack.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 35-year-old inmate serving a life sentence for rape has died in Bhondsi Jail, Gurugram.

Police suspect a drug overdose or heart attack as the potential cause of the inmate's sudden death.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched to investigate the circumstances surrounding the prisoner's death in Gurugram.

The deceased, Bharat Patel, was convicted under the POCSO Act for raping a teenager and sentenced to life imprisonment.

A 35-year-old convict serving a life imprisonment for raping a teenager at Bhondsi Jail in Gurugram died on Wednesday night, police said on Thursday.

His health deteriorated after taking medication and he was rushed to the civil hospital where he died during treatment. Doctors suspect the cause of death to be drug overdose or heart attack, they added.

A senior police officer said the body of the inmate has been shifted to the mortuary and his family has been informed. The postmortem will be conducted by the board of doctors under the supervision of a magistrate after arrival of family members.

A magisterial inquiry is being conducted into the prisoner's death, he added.

Details of the Deceased Inmate

According to jail authorities, the deceased prisoner was identified as Bharat Patel, a native of Panna district in Madhya Pradesh. He worked as a daily wage labourer in Gurugram and got married in 2013 and has an 11-year-old son.

An FIR under Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against Patel on August 10, 2022, at Bhondsi police station after he was accused of raping a teenager.

He was arrested, and a local court sentenced him to life imprisonment around six months ago. Since then, he had been serving the term at Bhondsi jail, police said.

Investigation into the Death

According to the police, on Wednesday evening, his health suddenly deteriorated after taking medication. He was taken to the jail dispensary, and owing to his critical condition, was transferred to the civil hospital, where he died during treatment.

"According to the doctors, the cause behind death is suspected to be a heart attack or drug overdose, but it will be clear only after the post-mortem," the senior officer said.