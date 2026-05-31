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Aligarh Businessman Dies In Lift Malfunction Accident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 31, 2026 01:07 IST

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A businessman tragically died in Aligarh after a lift malfunctioned, causing him to fall into the shaft and be crushed, prompting an official investigation into the incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Businessman Hari Om Sharma died in a lift accident in Aligarh's Rasik Apartments.
  • The accident occurred due to a lift malfunction where the lift car was not present when the doors opened.
  • Sharma fell into the lift shaft and was crushed by the descending lift.
  • District officials have launched an enquiry into the fatal lift accident.

A businessman visiting a multi-storeyed apartment building here died in a freak accident after the elevator malfunctioned, police said.

The deceased, identified as property dealer Hari Om Sharma (58), had gone to Rasik Apartments in Ganga Jawahar Colony under Kuwarsi police station to visit a client.

 

Details Of The Fatal Lift Accident

According to witnesses, the victim -- presumably inattentive -- attempted to enter the lift after the door opened, unaware that the lift was yet to descend.

He stepped into thin air and tumbled over into the shaft. The lift came down a moment later, crushing the victim under its weight.

Official Response To The Incident

Senior district officials including Additional City Magistrate Digvijay Singh arrived at the spot to take stock of the situation.

District magistrate Avinash Kumar has set up a two-member enquiry committee to investigate the incident with the secretary of the Aligarh Development Authority as one of the members.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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