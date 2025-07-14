HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mumbai man falls to death from 18th floor while defecating

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 14, 2025 10:26 IST

A 52-year-old man with an upset stomach died after falling from the 18th floor of a building in Mumbai on Sunday while defecating from the edge of a shaft, an official said.

Image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

The incident occurred at the 18-storey Matoshree Sadan building, Wadala, in central Mumbai, said the official from RAK Marg police station.

The man, a resident of the high-rise, had been suffering from dysentery for the past few days.

 

He had gone to the top floor for some work when he may have lost control of his bowels, the police suspect.

He sat to defecate on the edge of a shaft near a lift but lost his balance and plunged into a pit on the ground floor, the official said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot and got the man out of the pit with the help of fire brigade personnel. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

Police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and a probe is underway, he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
