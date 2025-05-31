HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
1 dead as car parking lift collapses at Mumbai high-rise

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 31, 2025 17:51 IST

A man died and another suffered injuries after a car parking lift collapsed at a 21-storey residential building in Mumbai's Borivali West area on Saturday, civic officials said.

Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The accident took place around 11 am at Prathamesh Building, located on Link Road, said the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

The car lift plunged into a 7-metre-deep pit, trapping two persons, said an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

 

The victims, Shubham Madamlal Dhuri (30) and Sunjeet Yadav (45), were rescued by firefighters and rushed to the nearby BMC-run Shatabdi Hospital, a civic official said.

"As per the information received from the hospital's attending medical officer, Dhuri was declared 'brought dead'. Yadav, who sustained a head injury, is in a stable condition," he said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, the official added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
