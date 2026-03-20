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Ghaziabad Man's Death Investigated After Mother Found Dead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 20, 2026 00:56 IST

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Police in Ghaziabad are investigating the death of a 42-year-old man who allegedly jumped from a building, after his elderly mother was found dead in their apartment.

Key Points

  • A Ghaziabad man, Rajveer, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a building.
  • Rajveer's elderly mother, Satnam Kaur, was found dead in their flat, with her death possibly preceding his.
  • Police are investigating whether the man killed his mother before taking his own life.
  • Rajveer, an astrologer, had experienced personal losses and financial strain prior to his death.
  • The cause of the mother's death is pending a post-mortem report.

A 42-year-old man allegedly ended his life by jumping from the 13th floor of a building here on Thursday, while his elderly mother was found dead inside their flat in the same building, police said.

The incident occurred at the Vinayak Tower of Mahagun Society in the Kavinagar area in the afternoon, an official stated.

 

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police Suryabali Maurya, the deceased have been identified as Rajveer and his mother Satnam Kaur (70).

The ACP stated that Rajveer, an astrologer, resided with his mother in a flat, while his estranged wife and son lived in a different housing society at Crossings Republik.

He said Rajveer had faced significant personal loss in recent years: both his father and brother had passed away some years ago, and his brother's widow had remarried.

A police team that arrived at the spot after being informed about Rajveer's fall, also found his elderly mother dead in her bed in the flat. No suicide note was recovered from the site, the ACP said.

The mother's body appeared to be two to three days old, he said.

"While the mother's body showed no visible injury marks, the exact cause of her death will be determined after the post-mortem report," he said.

The wife of the deceased informed police that Rajveer had not provided any financial support for household expenses in the last four months.

Locals said Rajveer did not interact much with neighbours.

Police Investigation Underway

Kavinagar Police are currently investigating if Rajveer killed his mother before taking his own life, or if he committed suicide after her natural death, the ACP said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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