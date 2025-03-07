HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Man kills mother with spear after fight with wife

March 07, 2025 11:22 IST

A 25-year-old man allegedly killed his mother with a spear when she intervened in a fight between him and his wife in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Friday. He has been arrested.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh S told PTI that the incident took place in Ganpatpur village under the Nigohi police station limits on Thursday evening.

"Vinod Kumar, who often got into fights at home after consuming alcohol, was beating his wife on Thursday evening. When his mother Naina Devi (60) intervened, he attacked her with a spear, leading to her death," the SP said.

 

After receiving information about the incident, teh police reached the spot, took custody of the body and arrested the accused, the officer said.

A case of murder has been registered in the matter and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the police said.

In another incident, the body of a 55-year-old man, who was identified as Asaram, was found lying on the roadside outside Kajjar Bojhi village in the Jalalabad police station area late Thursday night, the police said.

"The man was shot dead," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Kumar Awasthi said.

According to the investigation and the victim's family, two men -- Sumer and Kallu -- went to Asaram's house and took him with them on the pretext of smoking and then shot him on the road, the SP said.

The accused have been booked for murder and the body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss
