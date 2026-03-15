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Odisha Man Dies by Suicide After Allegedly Killing Family Members

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV

March 15, 2026 17:34 IST

In a tragic turn of events, an Odisha man allegedly committed suicide after killing three family members, highlighting the devastating consequences of domestic disputes and sparking a police investigation.

Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI Photo

Key Points

  • A man in Odisha allegedly killed his wife, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter after a domestic dispute.
  • The man fled the scene after the alleged murders and was later found hiding on top of a water tank.
  • During a rescue attempt, the man allegedly consumed poison and was taken to hospital.
  • The man died in hospital while undergoing treatment.
  • Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged murders and suicide in Deogarh district.

A 52-year-old man allegedly died by suicide by consuming a poisonous substance after bludgeoning his wife, daughter-in-law and four-year-old granddaughter to death in Odisha's Deogarh district following a domestic dispute, police said on Sunday.

Ramesh Garia allegedly killed the three persons in Gariapali village in Kundheigola area on Wednesday night and fled the spot. His two sons were out of the village at that time, a police officer said.

 

After getting information about the incident from Garia's son, police seized the bodies and launched an investigation. The police on Saturday found Garia hiding atop an overhead water tank in the village, he said.

However, when the police and fire services personnel reached the spot and attempted to bring him down, he threatened to jump from the tank, prompting officials to conduct a rescue operation, Deogarh Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Mishra said.

After hours-long operation, the police, with help from fire service personnel, tried to overpower Garia, but as they came near him, he allegedly consumed some poisonous liquid substance, which he had kept with him, Mishra said.

He was immediately rushed to the Deogarh district headquarters hospital and was later shifted to VIMSAR, Burla as his condition deteriorated, the SP said.

He later died at VIMSAR, Burla on Saturday night while undergoing treatment, Mishra added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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