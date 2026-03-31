Muzaffarnagar Man Allegedly Murders Family Over Eid Gift Dispute, Then Takes His Own Life

A tragic murder-suicide in Muzaffarnagar, India, has left a family of four dead, allegedly stemming from a heated argument over an Eid gift, prompting a police investigation into the devastating incident.

Key Points A man in Muzaffarnagar allegedly poisoned his wife and two children before committing suicide.

The tragic incident was reportedly triggered by a dispute over an Eid gift for the man's sister.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the family's death in Sarwat locality.

The deceased have been identified as Irshad, his wife Noreen, and their two young children, Ahil and Aksha.

A 32-year-old man allegedly poisoned his wife and their two minor children before dying by suicide at his residence here, police said, adding that the incident was reportedly linked to a dispute regarding an Eid gift.

The deceased have been identified as Irshad (32), his wife Noreen (30), their son Ahil (2) and a two-month-old daughter Aksha.

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot in the Sarwat locality and sent all four bodies for postmortem.

During the preliminary investigation, relatives told police that a dispute had arisen between the couple over giving an Eid gift to Irshad's sister, Shaheen, he said.

Following the altercation, Irshad, who was upset, allegedly poisoned his wife and children and later hanged himself from the ceiling in his room, the SSP said. Further investigation is underway.

According to the woman's family, Noreen married Irshad five years ago.