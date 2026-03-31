HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Muzaffarnagar Man Allegedly Murders Family Over Eid Gift Dispute, Then Takes His Own Life

Muzaffarnagar Man Allegedly Murders Family Over Eid Gift Dispute, Then Takes His Own Life

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 31, 2026 17:30 IST

x

A tragic murder-suicide in Muzaffarnagar, India, has left a family of four dead, allegedly stemming from a heated argument over an Eid gift, prompting a police investigation into the devastating incident.

Key Points

  • A man in Muzaffarnagar allegedly poisoned his wife and two children before committing suicide.
  • The tragic incident was reportedly triggered by a dispute over an Eid gift for the man's sister.
  • Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the family's death in Sarwat locality.
  • The deceased have been identified as Irshad, his wife Noreen, and their two young children, Ahil and Aksha.

A 32-year-old man allegedly poisoned his wife and their two minor children before dying by suicide at his residence here, police said, adding that the incident was reportedly linked to a dispute regarding an Eid gift.

The deceased have been identified as Irshad (32), his wife Noreen (30), their son Ahil (2) and a two-month-old daughter Aksha.

 

Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot in the Sarwat locality and sent all four bodies for postmortem.

During the preliminary investigation, relatives told police that a dispute had arisen between the couple over giving an Eid gift to Irshad's sister, Shaheen, he said.

Following the altercation, Irshad, who was upset, allegedly poisoned his wife and children and later hanged himself from the ceiling in his room, the SSP said. Further investigation is underway.

According to the woman's family, Noreen married Irshad five years ago.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Woman Commits Suicide Due to Dowry Pressure in UP
Dowry Pressure Allegedly Leads to Woman's Suicide in Muzaffarnagar
Uttar Pradesh Family Deaths: Suicide Pact Suspected Amid Financial Woes
Uttar Pradesh Family Deaths: Suicide Pact Suspected Amid Financial Woes
Man Kills Wife, Then Himself, Over Inability to Have Children
Man, Family Accused of Murdering Wife Over Dowry
Man, Family Accused of Murdering Wife Over Dowry

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Calcutta Of Yesterday, In Black And White

webstory image 2

11 Khichdi Recipes Fit For A King

webstory image 3

Chicken Methiwala: 35-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Fresh Snowfall hits Pir Panjal range after overnight rainfall0:25

Fresh Snowfall hits Pir Panjal range after overnight...

Goods train tanker derails in Andhra's Nellore, services disrupted1:02

Goods train tanker derails in Andhra's Nellore, services...

Avneet Kaur Turns Up the Heat in Stunning New Look1:05

Avneet Kaur Turns Up the Heat in Stunning New Look

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO