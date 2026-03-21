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Mumbai Woman Dies After Argument Over Husband's Drinking

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 21, 2026 22:06 IST

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A 29-year-old Mumbai woman tragically died after allegedly being assaulted by her husband during a dispute over his drinking, sparking a murder investigation and raising concerns about domestic violence.

Key Points

  • A 29-year-old woman in Mumbai died after allegedly being assaulted by her husband.
  • The assault occurred during an argument over the husband's alcohol consumption.
  • The husband, Mahesh Wad, is absconding and has been charged with murder.
  • The couple reportedly had frequent arguments due to the husband's addiction to alcohol.
  • Police are currently searching for the accused, Mahesh Wad.

A 29-year-old woman died here days after she was allegedly assaulted by her husband during an argument over his alcohol consumption, a police official said on Saturday.

Accused Mahesh Wad, who is absconding, has been booked for murder, he said.

 

Police said Mahesh and his wife Kavita recently got into an argument at their home in the Wadala area over his drinking habit.

During the fight, Mahesh repeatedly kicked and punched Kavita, leaving her severely injured. She died on Friday, the official said.

The couple frequently fought as Mahesh is addicted to liquor, he said, adding that efforts are being made to trace the accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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