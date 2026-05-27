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Home  » News » Man Booked For Alleged Molestation In Maharashtra's Beed

Man Booked For Alleged Molestation In Maharashtra's Beed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 17:31 IST

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A man in Maharashtra's Beed district has been booked by police for allegedly molesting a woman while she was asleep in her home, sparking a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A man in Beed district, Maharashtra, has been booked for allegedly molesting a married woman.
  • The alleged molestation occurred while the woman was asleep in her house.
  • Two female relatives of the accused are also booked for allegedly assaulting the victim.
  • The incident took place in Kaij town, Beed district.

Police have booked a man for allegedly molesting a married woman while she was asleep in her house in Beed district, an official said on Wednesday.

Accused's Relatives Also Booked

A case was also registered against two female relatives of the accused for allegedly pushing the victim when she confronted the accused on Saturday.

 

The incident occurred late on Friday night in Kaij town when the victim was asleep with her two daughters, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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