Man Booked For Alleged Molestation In Maharashtra's Beed

A man in Maharashtra's Beed district has been booked by police for allegedly molesting a woman while she was asleep in her home, sparking a police investigation.

Key Points A man in Beed district, Maharashtra, has been booked for allegedly molesting a married woman.

The alleged molestation occurred while the woman was asleep in her house.

Two female relatives of the accused are also booked for allegedly assaulting the victim.

The incident took place in Kaij town, Beed district.

Police have booked a man for allegedly molesting a married woman while she was asleep in her house in Beed district, an official said on Wednesday.

Accused's Relatives Also Booked

A case was also registered against two female relatives of the accused for allegedly pushing the victim when she confronted the accused on Saturday.

The incident occurred late on Friday night in Kaij town when the victim was asleep with her two daughters, police said.