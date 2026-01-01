HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Out on bail, molestation accused sets victim's husband ablaze

Out on bail, molestation accused sets victim's husband ablaze

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 01, 2026 19:30 IST

x

A shocking act of revenge has left a man fighting for his life in Maharashtra's Nanded district after he was allegedly set on fire by a molestation accused and his family members.

Image only for representational purposes. Photograph: Pexels.com

The attack took place in the early hours of December 29 in Bendri village in Naigaon tehsil, hours after the main accused was released on bail.

The victim, whose wife had recently filed a police complaint against the accused, is currently hospitalised in Nanded city with severe burn injuries.

According to police officials, the chain of events began on December 22, when Santosh Madhavrao Bendrikar was booked by the Naigaon police for allegedly molesting a neighbour.

 

Following a week-long search, police arrested Bendrikar on December 28 in the Narsi area. However, the relief the family felt was short-lived as the accused secured bail and was back in the village within hours.

Bendrikar, accompanied by his father and brother, confronted the victim's husband for lodging a complaint with the police.

The attack took place around 5:30 AM when the victim's husband went to a tin shed near his house to provide fodder for his buffaloes.

"The accused, Santosh Bendrikar, his father Madhav, and his brother Shivkumar cornered the man. They allegedly poured petrol on him and set him ablaze," a police official said.

Hearing the man's screams, locals rushed to the spot and moved him to a hospital where his condition remains critical.

Following the incident, the Naigaon police moved swiftly to arrest all three family members and on December 30, a local court remanded them in police custody for further interrogation.

The brutal nature of the crime has led to significant tension in Bendri village with Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Shyam Panegaonkar visiting the site to oversee the investigation and ensure law and order.

Police have registered a fresh case of attempt to murder against the three accused under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Nanded brothers killed parents, jumped before train
Nanded brothers killed parents, jumped before train
Sleeping man falls from 10th floor, gets stuck on 8th
Sleeping man falls from 10th floor, gets stuck on 8th
Haryana gang rape: 'They threatened to kill her if...'
Haryana gang rape: 'They threatened to kill her if...'
One killed, another hurt in brawl during Nagpur Christmas celebrations
One killed, another hurt in brawl during Nagpur Christmas celebrations
Kerala couple among 7 held in Maha over forced conversion
Kerala couple among 7 held in Maha over forced conversion

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 2

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

webstory image 3

Recipe: Katori Chaat

VIDEOS

India's World Cup Heroes Ring In 2026 at Mahakaleshwar Temple4:34

India's World Cup Heroes Ring In 2026 at Mahakaleshwar...

2025 in a glance: A look back at PM Modi's proud moments- - -0:45

2025 in a glance: A look back at PM Modi's proud moments-...

New Zealand Welcomes 2026 With Spectacular Fireworks Display in Auckland1:41

New Zealand Welcomes 2026 With Spectacular Fireworks...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO