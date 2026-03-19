HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Beed Man Faces Charges for Illegal Triple Talaq Divorce

Beed Man Faces Charges for Illegal Triple Talaq Divorce

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

March 19, 2026 18:07 IST

x

A man from Beed district is facing legal action after allegedly divorcing his wife through the illegal 'triple talaq' method, highlighting ongoing efforts to enforce the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

Photograph: R Raveendran/ANI Photo

Photograph: R Raveendran/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man in Beed has been booked for allegedly using the banned 'triple talaq' method to divorce his wife.
  • The victim reported years of harassment and torture, including forced abortion and dowry demands.
  • The incident occurred after the victim's mother confronted the family about the abuse.
  • The 'triple talaq' practice is illegal under The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019.

A man has been booked along with four of his kin in Beed district for allegedly divorcing his wife through the banned 'triple talaq' or 'talaq-e-biddat' method, a police official said on Thursday.

The Ashti police station official said Gulam Rasul Ibrahim Shaikh, a resident of Georai, has been booked on the complaint of his wife Tabassum (26).

 

"The couple got married eight years ago. However, some six months into the marriage, Tabassum was subjected to torture and harassment in her marital home. She also had to undergo forced abortion. She has claimed they wanted Rs 5 lakh as dowry," the official said.

"On March 15, the victim's mother confronted the family on the issue. Gulam, his parents and some others threatened and assaulted Tabassum and her mother. Amid this tussle, Gulam pronounced triple talaq," he said.

Further probe into the case is underway, the official added.

Legal Context of Triple Talaq

'Triple talaq' was outlawed under The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

UP Man and Family Accused of Illegal Triple Talaq and Dowry Demands
UP Man and Family Accused of Illegal Triple Talaq and Dowry Demands
Pilibhit Man and Family Face Charges Over 'Triple Talaq' and Domestic Abuse
Pilibhit Man and Family Face Charges Over 'Triple Talaq' and Domestic Abuse
UP panchayat fines man Rs 2 lakh for divorcing wife by uttering 'talaq' thrice
UP panchayat fines man Rs 2 lakh for divorcing wife by uttering 'talaq' thrice
Muslims resorting to triple talaq to face social boycott: AIMPLB tells SC
Muslims resorting to triple talaq to face social boycott: AIMPLB tells SC
Husband gives triple talaq on phone as wife refuses to...
Husband gives triple talaq on phone as wife refuses to...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

Devotees offer prayers at Golghar Kali Mandir on First day of Chaitra Navratri2:26

Devotees offer prayers at Golghar Kali Mandir on First...

Candid Moments! Gurmeet-Debina Interact Warmly with Paps0:40

Candid Moments! Gurmeet-Debina Interact Warmly with Paps

Parineeti Chopra Stuns with Bold, Fierce Poses0:35

Parineeti Chopra Stuns with Bold, Fierce Poses

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO