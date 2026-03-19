Beed Man Faces Charges for Illegal Triple Talaq Divorce

A man from Beed district is facing legal action after allegedly divorcing his wife through the illegal 'triple talaq' method, highlighting ongoing efforts to enforce the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act.

Photograph: R Raveendran/ANI Photo

Key Points A man in Beed has been booked for allegedly using the banned 'triple talaq' method to divorce his wife.

The victim reported years of harassment and torture, including forced abortion and dowry demands.

The incident occurred after the victim's mother confronted the family about the abuse.

The 'triple talaq' practice is illegal under The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019.

A man has been booked along with four of his kin in Beed district for allegedly divorcing his wife through the banned 'triple talaq' or 'talaq-e-biddat' method, a police official said on Thursday.

The Ashti police station official said Gulam Rasul Ibrahim Shaikh, a resident of Georai, has been booked on the complaint of his wife Tabassum (26).

"The couple got married eight years ago. However, some six months into the marriage, Tabassum was subjected to torture and harassment in her marital home. She also had to undergo forced abortion. She has claimed they wanted Rs 5 lakh as dowry," the official said.

"On March 15, the victim's mother confronted the family on the issue. Gulam, his parents and some others threatened and assaulted Tabassum and her mother. Amid this tussle, Gulam pronounced triple talaq," he said.

Further probe into the case is underway, the official added.

Legal Context of Triple Talaq

'Triple talaq' was outlawed under The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019.