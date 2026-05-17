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Man In Maharashtra Allegedly Commits Suicide After Public Slapping

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 17, 2026 16:26 IST

A man in Beed, Maharashtra, allegedly committed suicide after a public slapping incident, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man in Beed district, Maharashtra, allegedly committed suicide after being slapped by a woman in public.
  • The incident occurred in Moha village, Parli Vaijnath tehsil, leading to the man's distress.
  • The man, Chandrahar Rajebhau Shinde, reportedly informed his father about his intentions before taking his life.
  • Police have booked the woman involved and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide.

A man allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Beed district after he was reportedly slapped by a woman in the presence of others, which left him deeply distressed, a police official said on Sunday.

Details of the Incident

The slapping incident took place in Moha village in Parli Vaijnath tehsil here on May 13, after which Chandrahar Rajebhau Shinde hanged himself in Mungalyachamala area on the outskirts of Karewadi village on May 15, the official said.

 

Police Investigation Underway

"The slapping incident left him emotionally disturbed. Before ending his life, Shinde phoned his father to tell him it was his last call. The woman who slapped him has been booked. Further probe is underway to find out the exact chain of events. Statements of witnesses of the slapping incident and his kin are being recorded," the Sirsala police station official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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