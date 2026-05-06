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Home  » News » Man Killed After Family Dispute In Maharashtra's Beed

Man Killed After Family Dispute In Maharashtra's Beed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 06, 2026 19:55 IST

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A 55-year-old man in Beed, Maharashtra, was tragically beaten to death after a family dispute escalated, leading to the arrest of the alleged perpetrator.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Khushalram Balbhim Thombre, a 55-year-old tipper truck driver, was fatally attacked in Beed district.
  • The attack followed a dispute between the Thombre and Mane families.
  • Mangesh Bharat Mane, a gram panchayat employee, allegedly assaulted Thombre with a stick.
  • Thombre died while receiving treatment for his injuries at a hospital in Kalamb.
  • Mane has been arrested, and an investigation into the murder is underway.

A 55-year-old man was beaten to death by a person after a fight between their families in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Wednesday.

Details of the Fatal Attack

Khushalram Balbhim Thombre, who worked as a tipper truck driver, was attacked near a snacks stall in Kaij tehsil, allegedly by Mangesh Bharat Mane (45), a gram panchayat employee, on Tuesday, they said.

 

According to police, a dispute had broken out between the families of Thombre and Mane on Monday night. However, they did not elaborate on the reason behind the fight.

Aftermath and Investigation

Nursing a grudge over the altercation, Mane repeatedly hit Thombre with a stick at a roadside vada pav stall the next day. Thombre, who suffered serious injuries, was rushed to the Sub-District Hospital in Kalamb in Dharashiv district, but he died while undergoing treatment, police said.

Mane was subsequently arrested, an official said, adding that assistant inspector Machhindra Shendge from Yusufwadgaon police station is investigating the matter.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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