Man Cheats Job Aspirants Of Rs 46 Lakh In Thane

A man in Thane has been arrested for allegedly defrauding job seekers of Rs 46 lakh by promising them government jobs and using forged documents.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man from Nashik is accused of cheating a woman and her acquaintances in Thane out of Rs 46 lakh.

The accused posed as a ministry employee, promising government jobs to the victims.

Forged documents were used to gain the victims' trust and extract money.

The victims were promised government jobs but they did not materialise, leading to a police complaint.

Police in Thane have registered a case against a man for allegedly cheating a woman and her acquaintances of Rs 46 lakh under the pretext of securing government jobs for them, officials said on Thursday.

Details Of The Job Scam

The fraud took place between June 7, 2024 and September 2025, when the accused, hailing from Nashik, posed as a person working in a ministry and having influence in the secretariat.

He promised to secure government jobs for the 45-year-old woman, a resident of Bhandup in Mumbai, her relatives and acquaintances, an official from Manpada police station said.

Forged Documents And False Promises

The accused prepared forged documents with fake signatures and presented them as genuine government papers to gain the victims' trust. He allegedly took Rs 35.25 lakh from the woman and Rs 14 lakh from another person at an office in the Dombivli area of Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said.

Victims Demand Their Money Back

After the promised jobs did not materialise, the victims demanded their money back, but the accused returned only Rs 3.25 lakh and failed to repay the remaining Rs 46 lakh, the official said.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police registered a case on April 20 under relevant legal provisions for cheating, forgery and criminal breach of trust, he added.

Job scams targeting vulnerable individuals are unfortunately common in India. Authorities often advise caution when dealing with individuals promising government jobs in exchange for money. Cases of forgery and criminal breach of trust are investigated under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.