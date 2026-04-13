Job Racket Busted: Mumbai Police Probe Fraudulent Government Job Promises

Mumbai Police are investigating a ₹1.54 crore job scam where individuals were promised government positions in exchange for money, highlighting the risks of fraudulent job offers.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mumbai Police are investigating a job scam where 13 individuals allegedly defrauded ten people of ₹1.54 crore.

The accused promised government jobs in various departments, including the State Excise Department and Thane Municipal Corporation.

The main accused, Satish Wankhede, allegedly used fake appointment letters to gain the victims' trust.

Victims realised they were scammed after promised jobs failed to materialise and appointment letters were found to be forged.

Police anticipate more victims may come forward as the investigation progresses.

The Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against 13 people for allegedly cheating ten individuals of Rs 1.54 crore on the pretext of providing government jobs, an official said on Monday.

All the accused are currently absconding, and efforts are underway to arrest them.

The complainant, a construction contractor residing in Charkop, came into contact with the main accused, identified as Satish Wankhede, through a friend.

Wankhede allegedly claimed that he had strong connections with senior officials in various government departments and could secure jobs without examinations. To gain trust, he reportedly shared fake appointment letters via WhatsApp, police said.

He promised jobs in the State Excise Department, Thane Municipal Corporation, and the State Legislature, demanding Rs 60 lakh in return. Out of this, Rs 20 lakh was taken as an advance. He further collected Rs 10 lakh from the complainant for a Police Sub-Inspector post, but failed to deliver on the promise.

Details of the Scam

Subsequently, Wankhede and other accused targeted acquaintances of the complainant and organised meetings to lure more victims. When the promised jobs did not materialise even after a long period, the accused handed over fake appointment letters to the victims, the police added.

Upon verification, these documents were found to be forged, exposing the fraud. Realising they had been cheated, the victims approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Police said the magnitude of the fraud may increase as more victims come forward. An investigation is underway, an official added.