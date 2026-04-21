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Man Cheats People With False Promises Of Government Jobs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 21, 2026 23:45 IST

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Mumbai police have arrested a man accused of defrauding seven people of Rs 91 lakhs by falsely promising them government jobs.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man in Mumbai has been accused of defrauding seven individuals of Rs 91 lakhs.
  • The accused, Satish Kadam, promised government jobs in exchange for money.
  • The fraud occurred between 2024 and 2026, with Kadam collecting money in cash and into his accounts.
  • Multiple cheques issued by the accused bounced, leading to a police complaint.

The Mumbai police have registered a case against a man for allegedly duping seven persons of Rs 91 lakhs on the promise of awarding them works of different government departments, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Satish Kadam, a resident of Nanded in Marathwada region, an official said.

 

Details Of The Government Job Scam

A complaint was filed by Hanumant Vadje, who alleged that the accused cheated him and six others of around Rs 91 lakh by promising to give them various works of Urban Development and Social Justice Department, he said.

The fraud occurred between 2024 and 2026, with Kadam collecting money in cash and into his accounts, police said, adding he had returned some amount to them partially.

Police Investigation Underway

Multiple cheques issued by the accused bounced, prompting the victim to lodge a complaint at the Marine Drive police station. Based on the complaint, a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust was registered against him.

The case is under further investigation, the official said.

Cases of fraud related to promises of government jobs are unfortunately not uncommon in India. Authorities often caution citizens to be wary of such schemes and verify the legitimacy of job offers through official channels. The investigation will likely focus on gathering evidence and determining the full extent of the accused's activities.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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