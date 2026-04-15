Thane Man Dupes Woman Out of £12,500 with False IIT Admission Scheme

A Thane woman was swindled out of ₹12.5 lakh by a conman posing as a government official who promised to secure her son's admission into IIT Bombay, leading to a police investigation into the fraudulent scheme.

Photograph: ANI

Key Points A Thane man allegedly cheated a woman of ₹12.5 lakh by promising her son's admission to IIT Bombay.

The accused posed as an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer to gain the woman's trust.

The fraud occurred over a period in 2023, with the victim handing over money with the expectation of securing an IIT Bombay seat.

Police have registered an FIR against the accused for cheating, forgery, and impersonation.

The incident highlights the prevalence of education-related scams targeting parents seeking admissions to prestigious institutions like IIT.

A man has allegedly cheated a Thane-based woman of Rs 12.5 lakh by posing as a senior government official and promising her son's admission to IIT Bombay, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, who resided in the same housing complex as the woman in the Diva area, posed as an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and claimed to have a strong influence in various government departments.

He assured the 45-year-old woman that he could secure admission for her son in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. "On this pretext, he collected Rs 12,50,000 from the victim over a period of time in 2023," an official from Mumbra police station said.

However, when the promise did not materialise and the woman questioned him, the accused gave evasive replies.

The woman approached the police with a complaint earlier this week.

An FIR was registered on Monday against the accused under relevant legal provisions for cheating, forgery and impersonation, the official said.