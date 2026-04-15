HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Thane Man Dupes Woman Out of £12,500 with False IIT Admission Scheme

Thane Man Dupes Woman Out of £12,500 with False IIT Admission Scheme

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 15, 2026 08:48 IST

A Thane woman was swindled out of ₹12.5 lakh by a conman posing as a government official who promised to secure her son's admission into IIT Bombay, leading to a police investigation into the fraudulent scheme.

Photograph: ANI

Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • A Thane man allegedly cheated a woman of ₹12.5 lakh by promising her son's admission to IIT Bombay.
  • The accused posed as an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer to gain the woman's trust.
  • The fraud occurred over a period in 2023, with the victim handing over money with the expectation of securing an IIT Bombay seat.
  • Police have registered an FIR against the accused for cheating, forgery, and impersonation.
  • The incident highlights the prevalence of education-related scams targeting parents seeking admissions to prestigious institutions like IIT.

A man has allegedly cheated a Thane-based woman of Rs 12.5 lakh by posing as a senior government official and promising her son's admission to IIT Bombay, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, who resided in the same housing complex as the woman in the Diva area, posed as an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and claimed to have a strong influence in various government departments.

 

He assured the 45-year-old woman that he could secure admission for her son in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. "On this pretext, he collected Rs 12,50,000 from the victim over a period of time in 2023," an official from Mumbra police station said.

However, when the promise did not materialise and the woman questioned him, the accused gave evasive replies.

The woman approached the police with a complaint earlier this week.

An FIR was registered on Monday against the accused under relevant legal provisions for cheating, forgery and impersonation, the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Woman Scammed of £16,350 in Engineering College Admission Fraud
Thane Man Duped of ₹22 Lakh in Fake Railways Job Scam
Thane Man Duped of ₹22 Lakh in Fake Railways Job Scam
Thane Man Loses ₹71 Lakh in Elaborate Cyber Fraud
Thane Man Loses ₹71 Lakh in Elaborate Cyber Fraud
Man posing as IIT prof dupes Pune varsity of Rs 2.46 crore
Man posing as IIT prof dupes Pune varsity of Rs 2.46 crore
Maharashtra Man Duped of £28,000 in Sophisticated Online Scam
Maharashtra Man Duped of £28,000 in Sophisticated Online Scam

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Fifth woman alleges sexual misconduct by US Representative Eric Swalwell2:48

Fifth woman alleges sexual misconduct by US...

Meet Yuji: The Baby Monkey Melting Hearts in Guadalajara3:13

Meet Yuji: The Baby Monkey Melting Hearts in Guadalajara

Mumbai Gets First Non-AC Local Train With Automatic Doors7:17

Mumbai Gets First Non-AC Local Train With Automatic Doors

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO