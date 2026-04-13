Fake CBI Officer Busted in Thane Job Scam: How the Con Unravelled

A 36-year-old man in Thane has been arrested for impersonating a CBI officer and running a job scam, highlighting the risks of fraudulent employment schemes.

Key Points A man in Thane was arrested for posing as a CBI officer and scamming people with fake job offers.

The accused allegedly wore a police uniform, carried fake credentials, and promised jobs in the CBI in exchange for money.

Police seized items worth Rs 7.14 lakh, including fake IDs, walkie-talkies, and documents related to government agencies.

The accused is booked under relevant legal provisions, and an investigation is underway.

Police have arrested a 36-year-old man in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly posing as a CBI officer and cheating people by promising them jobs in the central agency, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Raju Ashok Patekar, used to wear a police uniform with an official-looking badge, carry a walkie-talkie and an air gun, and pose as an officer of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to gain the trust of victims, they said.

"He allegedly prepared fake identity cards, forged documents and testimonials, and lured people with promises of securing them jobs in the CBI. On this pretext, he collected money from them, thereby cheating both the public and the government," an official from Vitthalwadi Police Station said.

The police arrested Patekar on Saturday evening in the Ulhasnagar area of the district, the official said.

Details of the Arrest and Seized Items

During the investigation, the police seized several items valued at Rs 7.14 lakh from the accused, including Rs 50,000 in cash, an air gun, six walkie-talkies, multiple fake identity-related items, SIM cards and documents purportedly linked to government agencies.

Among the seized materials were blank letterheads bearing the name of the Government of India, forged authority letters, affidavits on stamp paper, and fake citations claiming links with various government bodies, the official said.

The accused has been booked under relevant legal provisions and a probe is underway into the case, the police added.