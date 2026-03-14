Job Aspirants in Mumbai Fall Prey to ₹23 Lakh BMC Job Scam

Two Mumbai youths were scammed out of ₹23.43 lakh by a con artist promising fake jobs at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), highlighting the prevalence of employment fraud.

Key Points Two youths in Mumbai were cheated of ₹23.43 lakh with promises of jobs in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The accused claimed to be a BMC staffer and promised supervisor posts in the water department.

Victims were given fake BMC joining letters and identity cards to gain their trust.

The accused issued cheques that bounced when the victims demanded their money back.

A police case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Two youngsters were cheated of Rs 23.43 lakh with the promise of jobs in Mumbai's civic body, a police official said on Saturday.

Complainant Chandra Kishore Prasad (26), a UPSC aspirant living in an MHADA transit building in Kandivali West, has claimed he was introduced to the accused Himanshu Mohan Mishra by his friend Adarsh Shobhnath Yadav, the Kasturba Marg police station official said.

"Mishra, claiming to be a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation staffer promised to secure two supervisor posts in the civic water department. He assured the victims that the jobs were guaranteed if they paid money and also promised to refund the amount if the employment did not materialise," he said.

"Trusting him, Prasad paid the accused in instalments transferring around Rs 12 lakh via bank and giving Rs 1 lakh in cash. The accused allegedly handed over a fake BMC joining letter and identity card to gain his confidence. Another youth, Shobhit Premnarayan Tripathi, was also cheated of Rs 10.43 lakh by the accused with the same modus operandi," he said.

Investigation and Aftermath

When the victims demanded their money back, the accused reportedly reached a settlement and issued four cheques worth Rs 22 lakh from his brother's bank account, all of which bounced, the official added.

A case has been registered against Mishra and Yadav and further probe is underway, he said.