UP Man Faces Charges for Derogatory Social Media Post Against Ambedkar

A man in Uttar Pradesh has been booked under the SC/ST Act for allegedly posting casteist slurs against Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and making derogatory remarks against the Dalit community on social media, sparking outrage and legal action.

Photograph: Kind courtesy DrAmbedkarTheGreatestIndian/Facebook

Key Points A case has been registered against Mintu Singh Sengar for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

The accused is charged with using casteist slurs in a video shared on social media platforms.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by residents of Dehri village at Rasra Kotwali police station.

Mintu Singh Sengar has been booked under the BNS and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The alleged incident occurred on Ambedkar Jayanti, with the accused making derogatory remarks targeting the Dalit community.

A case has been registered against a man for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Dr B R Ambedkar and using casteist slurs in a video shared on social media, police said.

According to police, the FIR was lodged on Wednesday at Rasra Kotwali police station based on a complaint filed by Ram Kunwar, Anuj Kumar, Prakash Chand, and Arun Kumar, all residents of Dehri village.

The accused, Mintu Singh Sengar, also a resident of Dehri, has been booked under relevant sections of the BNS along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

It was alleged that on April 14, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, the accused used casteist slurs against Dr Ambedkar and made derogatory remarks targeting members of the Dalit community in a video circulated on Facebook, the police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rasra) Alok Gupta said efforts are underway to arrest the accused.