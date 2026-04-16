HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » UP Man Faces Charges for Derogatory Social Media Post Against Ambedkar

UP Man Faces Charges for Derogatory Social Media Post Against Ambedkar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 16, 2026 12:40 IST

A man in Uttar Pradesh has been booked under the SC/ST Act for allegedly posting casteist slurs against Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and making derogatory remarks against the Dalit community on social media, sparking outrage and legal action.

Photograph: Kind courtesy DrAmbedkarTheGreatestIndian/Facebook

Photograph: Kind courtesy DrAmbedkarTheGreatestIndian/Facebook

Key Points

  • A case has been registered against Mintu Singh Sengar for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.
  • The accused is charged with using casteist slurs in a video shared on social media platforms.
  • The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by residents of Dehri village at Rasra Kotwali police station.
  • Mintu Singh Sengar has been booked under the BNS and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
  • The alleged incident occurred on Ambedkar Jayanti, with the accused making derogatory remarks targeting the Dalit community.

A case has been registered against a man for allegedly posting objectionable remarks against Dr B R Ambedkar and using casteist slurs in a video shared on social media, police said.

According to police, the FIR was lodged on Wednesday at Rasra Kotwali police station based on a complaint filed by Ram Kunwar, Anuj Kumar, Prakash Chand, and Arun Kumar, all residents of Dehri village.

 

The accused, Mintu Singh Sengar, also a resident of Dehri, has been booked under relevant sections of the BNS along with provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

It was alleged that on April 14, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, the accused used casteist slurs against Dr Ambedkar and made derogatory remarks targeting members of the Dalit community in a video circulated on Facebook, the police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rasra) Alok Gupta said efforts are underway to arrest the accused.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Man Held for Abusive Social Media Content Targeting Rajput Community
Man Held After Reward Offered Over Ambedkar Statue Vandalism
Man Held After Reward Offered Over Ambedkar Statue Vandalism
UP police arrest Bajrang Muni Das for hate speech against Muslims
UP police arrest Bajrang Muni Das for hate speech against Muslims
UP seer booked for 'rape threat'
UP seer booked for 'rape threat'
Four booked UP for making inflammatory posts on social media
Four booked UP for making inflammatory posts on social media

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Celebrating Vishu 2026: 7 Unique Rituals To Know

webstory image 2

Jallianwala Bagh & 10 Freedom Movement Landmarks

webstory image 3

How India Cycles... Slice of Indian Life

VIDEOS

Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Khemu Steal the Show Together1:38

Soha Ali Khan & Kunal Khemu Steal the Show Together

Wamiqa Gabbi's Daring Corset Look Sets the Red Carpet on Fire1:05

Wamiqa Gabbi's Daring Corset Look Sets the Red Carpet on...

Pope Leo urges peace and coexistence as Trump attacks escalate1:34

Pope Leo urges peace and coexistence as Trump attacks...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO