Man Held After Reward Offered Over Ambedkar Statue Vandalism

A man in Meerut has been arrested for allegedly inciting violence after a Dr. B.R. Ambedkar statue was vandalised, sparking a police investigation and raising community tensions.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man was arrested for allegedly making an inflammatory statement after the vandalisation of a Dr B.R. Ambedkar statue in Bhagwanpur village.

The accused allegedly announced a reward for anyone who would harm those responsible for the vandalism.

Police have registered a case against the accused, Haseen Yaseen, and initiated legal action.

Five police teams have been formed to investigate the vandalism and arrest those involved.

A man has been booked and taken into custody for allegedly making an inflammatory statement following the vandalisation of a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar, police said on Thursday.

According to police, someone had recently damaged Ambedkar's statue in Bhagwanpur village. Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control after pacifying locals.

Law and order in the area has since been restored.

Escalation of Controversy

The controversy escalated on Wednesday when a man allegedly announced a reward of Rs 11 lakh for anyone who would sever the hands of those responsible for the vandalism, the police said.

The accused, identified as Haseen Yaseen, a resident of Abdulapur under Bhavanpur police station limits, was detained and booked under relevant legal provisions, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Avinash Pandey said legal action has been initiated against the accused for the controversial remarks.

Ongoing Investigation

Pandey said five police teams have been formed to identify and arrest those involved in damaging the statue, and efforts are underway to solve the case at the earliest.