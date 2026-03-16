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Man Held for Abusive Social Media Content Targeting Rajput Community

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 16, 2026 22:21 IST

A Dalit man's arrest in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, highlights the ongoing tensions surrounding caste and social media content, sparking debate over freedom of speech and community sensitivities.

Key Points

  • A Dalit man in Bhadohi, UP, was arrested for posting offensive content against the Rajput community on social media.
  • The arrest followed a complaint by the district president of the Kshatriya Karni Sena, alleging caste-based slurs.
  • The accused is charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for circulating derogatory remarks against the Rajput community and their deity.
  • Police are investigating the matter, citing potential for social unrest due to the offensive posts.

A Dalit man was arrested on Monday for allegedly posting objectionable and abusive content against the Rajput community and its revered deity on social media, police said.

The accused, Sachin Sonkar alias Sunil, from the Chauri Bazaar, was arrested based on a complaint filed by Raghvendra Pratap Singh, district president of the Kshatriya Karni Sena.

 

Singh alleged that the accused uploaded posts and videos containing objectionable remarks and caste-based slurs targeting the Rajput community.

According to police, a case was registered on Friday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on the complaint.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shubham Agarwal said the objectionable content was circulated on various social media platforms on March 13 and allegedly included derogatory remarks against the Rajput community and their revered deity.

The complainant alleged that the posts hurt the sentiments of several Rajput organisations and could potentially lead to tension in the district.

Police said the accused had been absconding after the case was registered and was arrested on Monday from the Madhorampur area in Chauri.

Further legal proceedings are underway, and the matter is being investigated, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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