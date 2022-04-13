News
UP police arrest Bajrang Muni Das for hate speech against Muslims

UP police arrest Bajrang Muni Das for hate speech against Muslims

Source: PTI
April 13, 2022 22:39 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested Bajrang Muni Das of Maharishi Shri Laxman Das Udasin ashram, days after he allegedly made a hate speech and issued a "rape threat" in Sitapur.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar told PTI that police arrested him in Sitapur.

 

Bajrang Muni Das, the mahant of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasin Ashram in Khairabad town of Sitapur, had allegedly made a hate speech against Muslims on April 2. A video of it later surfaced on social media platforms.

A video of him apologising for his statement surfaced on Friday evening, hours after police lodged an FIR against him.

Questioning the delay in the arrest of the seer, the Samajwadi Party had on Wednesday called the ruling BJP the "biggest enemy of brotherhood".

"Why are police still empty handed? The government should answer. When will the bulldozer run on the accused? The CM should tell," the party asked in a tweet.

The post was followed by another tweet by SP president Akhilesh Yadav in which he asked CM Yogi Adityanath to act against the criminals hiding behind a saint's robe.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
