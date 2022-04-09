News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » UP seer booked for 'rape threat'

UP seer booked for 'rape threat'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 09, 2022 15:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Uttar Pradesh seer, who allegedly delivered a hate speech against a community and made a rape threat, has been booked, police in Sitapur said on Saturday.

Bajrang Muni Das, the mahant of the Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasin Ashram in Khairabad town, allegedly made the speech and threat on April 2 and the video of it surfaced on social media platforms on Thursday.

"A case has been registered against Mahant Bajrang Muni Das over his hate speech in Khairabad. After collection of evidence and inquiry, police will initiate action accordingly," Additional Superintendent of Police Sitapur, Rajiv Dikshit, said.

 

Das has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections related to making hate speech and derogatory statements.

Hours after the case was registered against Das on Friday, a video surfaced online, in which he apologises and says his statement was presented in a "wrong way".

"My statement has been presented in a wrong way. I seek unconditional apology for the same," he said.

The National Commission for Women on Friday sought Das' arrest and reprimanded police saying it cannot be a mute spectator and should take appropriate measures to curb such incidents.

In a two-minute video containing the hate speech, which is said to have been recorded on April 2, Das can be heard saying if any Hindu girl is teased by a man belonging to a particular community, he would himself rape a woman of that community.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'A majority of Hindus do not approve of hate'
'A majority of Hindus do not approve of hate'
'This is advantageous to our enemies'
'This is advantageous to our enemies'
'They have turned majority of Hindus to Muslim haters'
'They have turned majority of Hindus to Muslim haters'
Pvt centres can charge up to Rs 150 above vax price
Pvt centres can charge up to Rs 150 above vax price
Thailand Open: Govind, Ananta, Sumit strike gold
Thailand Open: Govind, Ananta, Sumit strike gold
Go to India if you like it so much: Maryam to Imran
Go to India if you like it so much: Maryam to Imran
Shastri wants life ban for player who hung Chahal
Shastri wants life ban for player who hung Chahal
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Muslims in India have never had it this bad'

'Muslims in India have never had it this bad'

'It has become fashionable to be hate mongers'

'It has become fashionable to be hate mongers'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances