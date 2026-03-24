Jharkhand Woman Murdered While Collecting Flowers: Police Investigate

A 60-year-old woman was tragically murdered in a Jharkhand forest while collecting Mahua flowers, leading to a police investigation to find the culprit.

Key Points A 60-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in a forest in Jharkhand's Chatra district.

The woman had gone to the forest to collect Mahua flowers.

Police have launched an investigation to identify the perpetrators of the crime.

The woman's body was found under a tree and sent for post-mortem examination.

A 60-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in a forest in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said.

The woman, a resident of Kishunpur Colony in the Sadar police station area, had gone to a forest near her house to collect Mahua flowers.

"She was killed with an axe. Her body was found lying under a tree," said Awdhesh Kumar Singh, the officer in charge of the Sadar police station.

Efforts are being made to identify those behind the killing, he said, adding that her body has been sent for post-mortem examination.