Woman Killed in Jharkhand Witchcraft Attack

Woman Killed in Jharkhand Witchcraft Attack

February 27, 2026 11:51 IST

A 62-year-old woman was brutally murdered in Jharkhand, India, after being accused of witchcraft, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about superstition-related violence.

Key Points

  • A 62-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in Gumla district, Jharkhand, due to suspicions of witchcraft.
  • The victim was attacked with an axe while on her way to a marriage ceremony.
  • One man has been arrested and confessed to the crime, claiming the victim's 'black magic' made his mother and brother ill.
  • Police are conducting raids to apprehend the second suspect involved in the murder.

A 62-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death over suspicion of practising witchcraft in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Friday.

A man was arrested on Thursday in connection with the death, a senior officer said.

 

The incident took place in Baghima Ambatoli village under the Palkot Police Station limits on Wednesday, when the woman was attacked by two men.

"Mangari Devi was hacked to death around 11:30 am on Wednesday when she was on her way to attend a marriage ceremony at Pandrapani, which is about 7 km from the village. The accused, along with his friend, attacked the elderly woman with an axe and killed her," Palkot Police Station officer-in-charge Tarun Kumar said.

The two accused dumped the body in the Goja forest area, and one of them was arrested, he said.

Investigation and Motive

During the investigation, the arrested person admitted that he killed Devi over suspicion of practising witchcraft, the officer said.

"The accused claimed that his mother and brother had fallen ill due to the black magic of the elderly woman," the officer said.

The police are conducting raids at multiple locations to arrest the other accused, who has been on the run, the OC added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
