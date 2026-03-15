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Elderly Woman Murdered Over Witchcraft Allegations in Birbhum

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 15, 2026 16:47 IST

A 70-year-old tribal woman was brutally murdered in Birbhum, West Bengal, after being accused of witchcraft, prompting a police investigation and several arrests.

Photograph: Pexels.com

Photograph: Pexels.com

Key Points

  • A 70-year-old tribal woman was allegedly murdered in Birbhum, West Bengal, after being accused of witchcraft.
  • The victim, Churki Hembrom, was attacked with a heavy object and a sharp weapon.
  • Police have arrested five people, including the prime suspect, Shibalal Kisku, and his family members.
  • The incident occurred after a dispute between the victim and the accused in the Belia tribal settlement.
  • Police have deployed a contingent in the village to prevent further unrest and are continuing their investigation into the witchcraft-related murder.

A tribal woman was allegedly hacked to death over a witchcraft accusation in West Bengal's Birbhum district, police said.

The victim, identified as 70-year-old Churki Hembrom, was attacked with a heavy object and a sharp weapon, leaving her dead at the scene.

 

Five people, including prime accused Shibalal Kisku and his family members, have been arrested and produced in court, a senior officer said.

"Our officers recovered the weapon used in the murder. The accused admitted committing the crime," he said.

Investigation into the Witchcraft Accusation

The incident occurred on Friday evening in the Belia tribal settlement at Rampurhat after a dispute arose between the victim and the accused.

"We have deployed a strong police contingent in the village to prevent further unrest," a senior officer said, adding that police were investigating the matter.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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