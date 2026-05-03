Ahmedabad Man Killed Over Family Dispute: Police Investigate

A 52-year-old man was brutally killed in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, after a family dispute escalated into a deadly attack, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points A 52-year-old man, Natubhai Parmar, was killed in Ahmedabad due to a family dispute.

The victim was attacked with sticks and a pipe near Jivraj Bridge.

Police have registered a murder case against four accused individuals.

The dispute arose from marital issues between the victim's son and a relative of one of the accused.

Authorities are currently searching for the absconding accused.

Four people allegedly killed a 52-year-old man in a brutal attack over a family dispute in Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, police said on Sunday.

The victim, Natubhai Parmar, a resident of Rajivnagar, was fatally assaulted with sticks and a pipe near Jivraj Bridge around 8.30 pm on Saturday, an official said.

Parmar was rushed to a private hospital, where he died during treatment, he said.

Police Investigation Launched

A case under section 103(1) (punishment for murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused, Kanu alias Kanti alias Leli, Hasmukh, Ketan Dhulaji, and an unidentified person, Inspector R S Parmar of Anandnagar police station said.

According to the police, a preliminary investigation revealed that the attack stemmed from a family dispute.

Family Dispute Turns Deadly

Parmar's son was married to a woman related to one of the accused, and she had returned to her parents' home due to a marital dispute. The attack was a result of the ongoing tensions between the two families, they said.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the absconding accused, the official said.