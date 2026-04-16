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Man Dies After Drunken Brawl with Brothers in Vizhinjam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 16, 2026 09:06 IST

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A 38-year-old man tragically died in Vizhinjam after a violent altercation with his brothers, prompting a police investigation into the fatal drunken brawl.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 38-year-old man died after allegedly being assaulted by his brothers in Vizhinjam following a drunken altercation.
  • Police have arrested the victim's brothers, Achu and Ananthu, along with two others who allegedly recorded the assault.
  • The incident occurred after the victim intervened in a fight involving his brothers at a local bar.
  • A murder investigation has been launched, and the arrested individuals will be interrogated to determine the full details of the crime.

A 38-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his brothers following a drunken brawl at Vizhinjam, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Suman S.

 

He was found lying on the roadside near Port Palace Bar in Mukkola, Vizhinjam, at around 12.10 am.

Police have taken four persons into custody, including the deceased's brothers Achu and Ananthu, who allegedly assaulted Suman following a drunken altercation, officials said.

According to police, a group including Achu and Ananthu was involved in a fight with another person at the bar on Thursday night.

When Suman intervened to dissuade them, they allegedly turned against him and attacked him, police said.

Though Suman ran out of the bar, Achu and Ananthu chased him and continued the assault, police added.

During the incident, two others-Suryajith and Krishnaprasad-were allegedly recording videos.

Achu and Ananthu did not stop the attack even after Suman was lying motionless, police said.

Passersby later intervened and shifted Suman to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Investigation into the Death

Vizhinjam police have registered a murder case and started an investigation.

Police said Achu, Ananthu, Suryajith and Krishnaprasad, were heavily drunk and will be interrogated further to ascertain the full details of the crime.

The body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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