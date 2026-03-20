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Kerala Man Dies After Alleged Assault Following Bar Fight

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 20, 2026 10:41 IST

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A 30-year-old man tragically died in Kerala after an alleged assault following a bar brawl, prompting a police investigation and the detention of five suspects.

Photograph: ANI PHoto

Photograph: ANI PHoto

Key Points

  • A 30-year-old man, Nidhin, died after an alleged assault following a bar brawl in Ezhupunna, Kerala.
  • Police have taken five individuals into custody for questioning in connection with the death.
  • The incident occurred after a brawl broke out between Nidhin and three others at a bar on Thursday night.
  • A murder case has been registered, and a thorough investigation is currently underway by the police.

A 30-year-old man died after being allegedly assaulted by a group following a brawl at a bar in Ezhupunna, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Nidhin, a native of Kumbalangi in Ernakulam district.

 

Police said five persons have been taken into custody and are being interrogated at the Aroor police station.

According to the FIR, a brawl broke out between Nidhin and three persons at a bar in Ezhupunna on Thursday night.

After coming out of the bar, Nidhin, who was sitting on his motorcycle by the roadside, was allegedly manhandled and kicked by the accused, the FIR said.

He soon lost consciousness and collapsed on the road.

People noticing Nidhin lying on the roadside, rushed him to a hospital in Kumbalangi, where he was declared dead, police said.

A case of murder has been registered on Friday and further investigation is underway.

Police said detailed statements of those in custody are being recorded, after which their arrests will be formally registered.

The body will be handed over to relatives after the post-mortem examination.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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