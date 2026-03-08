HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » MLA's Son and Friends Face Charges Over Facebook Post Assault

MLA's Son and Friends Face Charges Over Facebook Post Assault

March 08, 2026 14:14 IST

The son of a Muslim League MLA in Kerala faces assault charges after an altercation allegedly sparked by a derogatory Facebook comment, prompting a police investigation and counter-accusations.

Key Points

  • A case has been registered against the son of a Muslim League MLA and his friends for allegedly assaulting a man in Manjeri.
  • The alleged assault stemmed from a derogatory comment posted on the MLA's Facebook page.
  • A counter case has also been registered against the victim for allegedly attacking the MLA's son with a knife.
  • Police are investigating the incident and examining CCTV footage from the area.

A case has been registered against the son of a Muslim League MLA and his friends for allegedly assaulting a man in Manjeri here over a derogatory comment posted on the legislator's Facebook page, officials said on Sunday.

The case was registered against Ameer, son of Manjeri MLA U A Latheef, and his friends following a complaint lodged by Latheef, a native of Mullampara, on March 4, police said.

 

Police said a counter case was also registered against Latheef for allegedly attacking Nisar with a knife.

Incident Details

Officials at the Manjeri police station said the incident took place on March 3, around 9.45 pm when Ameer and his friends questioned Latheef over allegedly posting derogatory comments on the MLA's official Facebook page in front of a football turf in Mullampara here.

Following the altercation, two persons suffered injuries.

Manjeri police said no one has been arrested so far in either case, as the investigation is underway.

Police said they are examining CCTV footage in the area as part of the investigation.

