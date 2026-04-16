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Man Dies After Intervention in Drunken Brawl

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 16, 2026 12:36 IST

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A man tragically died after intervening in a drunken brawl in Vizhinjam, Kerala, leading to a police investigation and the arrest of four suspects for alleged murder.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 38-year-old man, Suman S, died after intervening in a drunken brawl at a bar in Vizhinjam.
  • Police have arrested four individuals, Achu, Ananthu, Suryajith and Krishnaprasad, in connection with the alleged murder.
  • The victim was attacked after attempting to stop a fight between a group of men at the Port Palace Bar.
  • The suspects allegedly continued the assault even after the victim was motionless, while two others recorded the incident.

A 38-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death following a drunken brawl at Vizhinjam here, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Suman S.

 

He was found lying on the roadside near Port Palace Bar in Mukkola, Vizhinjam, at around 12.10 am.

Police have taken four people into custody, officials said.

Details of the Incident

According to police, a group including Achu and Ananthu was involved in a fight with another person at the bar on Thursday night.

When Suman intervened to dissuade them, they allegedly turned against him and attacked him, police said.

Though Suman ran out of the bar, Achu and Ananthu chased him and continued the assault, police added.

During the incident, two others-Suryajith and Krishnaprasad-were allegedly recording videos.

Achu and Ananthu did not stop the attack even after Suman was lying motionless, police said.

Passersby later intervened and shifted Suman to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Investigation Underway

Vizhinjam police have registered a murder case and started an investigation.

Police said Achu, Ananthu, Suryajith and Krishnaprasad, were heavily drunk and will be interrogated further to ascertain the full details of the crime.

The body will be handed over to relatives after the postmortem, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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