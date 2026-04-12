UP Man Accused of Strangling Pregnant Wife After Dispute

A 25-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for the alleged murder of his pregnant wife after she refused to return home, highlighting the tragic consequences of domestic disputes.

Key Points A man in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly strangling his eight-month pregnant wife.

The incident occurred after the wife refused to return to her husband's home in Jaunpur, citing her pregnancy.

The husband allegedly strangled his wife with a cloth while other family members were away, later claiming she was bitten by a snake.

Police were alerted by the victim's father and have registered a case against the accused, who is now in custody.

The incident came to light in Dallupur village in Aurai area following a complaint filed by the victim's father, Babu Lal Bind, they said.

Aurai Station House Officer Ashwini Kumar Tripathi said the deceased, Kishun Devi, 22, was married to Ajay Bind, a resident of Nevadhiya area in Jaunpur district, on May 25, last year.

Ajay, who works as a taxi driver in Mumbai, had come to his in-laws' house a few days ago and was staying there for the past three days, the officer said.

Devi, who was eight months pregnant, had been living at her parental home for the last three months. Her husband was pressuring her to return with him to Jaunpur, but she refused, saying she would go after the delivery, police said.

Details of the Alleged Crime

According to the officer, the incident occurred in the morning when other family members had gone to the fields for harvesting.

Taking advantage of the situation, Ajay allegedly strangled his wife using a cloth and later raised an alarm claiming that she had been bitten by a snake, police said.

The family rushed her to a hospital in Kachhawa, where doctors declared her dead and noted marks on her neck indicating strangulation.

On receiving information from the victim's father, police took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem.

A case has been registered against the accused, who has been arrested, and further legal proceedings are underway, police added.