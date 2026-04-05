Man Confesses to Killing Wife with Iron Rod in Uttar Pradesh

A man in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested after confessing to the brutal murder of his wife, sparking a police investigation into the tragic case of domestic violence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 30-year-old man in Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 28-year-old wife.

The accused confessed to beating his wife to death with an iron rod following a dispute.

The man transported his wife's body in a vehicle and disposed of it in a forest area.

Police recovered the victim's body and have seized the murder weapon and vehicle used in the crime.

The couple's relationship had reportedly been strained since their marriage in 2020, leading to the tragic incident.

A 30-year-old man allegedly beat his wife to death with an iron rod and dumped her body in a forest here, police said on Sunday.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Devendra Kumar identified the deceased as 28-year-old Soni Kharwar. Kumar said that when Soni's father could not contact his daughter, he and some relatives visited the local police station on Sunday morning and filed a complaint.

The police questioned Soni's in-laws and her husband, Gautam Kharwar, who broke down and confessed to the crime. He was arrested after interrogation.

He told the police that he had beaten her to death using an iron rod after a row. Gautam also revealed he carried her body in a four-wheel vehicle that very night and dumped it in a forest under Naugarh Police Station.

Police recovered Soni's body and sent it for a post-mortem.

The CO said the relationship between Gautam and his wife had been strained ever since their marriage in 2020.

Police seized the iron rod used in the murder and the vehicle used in transporting the body.