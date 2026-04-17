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Man Arrested In Kochi With MDMA, Ecstasy Pills

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 17, 2026 22:31 IST

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A 42-year-old man has been arrested in Kochi, Kerala, after being found in possession of a large quantity of MDMA and ecstasy pills, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 42-year-old man was arrested in Kochi for possession of MDMA and ecstasy pills.
  • The arrest was made following a tip-off and a search operation by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF).
  • Police seized 183.55 grams of MDMA and 93.51 grams of ecstasy pills from the accused.
  • The accused had previously supplied synthetic drugs in another narcotics case.

A 42-year-old man was arrested with a large quantity of MDMA and ecstasy pills in Thrikkakara here, police said on Friday.

Accused Identified and Apprehended

The accused was identified as Kevin B Mathew (42), a resident of Chembumukku in Thrikkakara, Ernakulam.

 

He was apprehended by the Kochi City Police based on a tip-off received by City Police Commissioner K Mahesh Kumar.

Details of the Drug Seizure

According to police, the arrest was made during a search operation carried out by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) team under the leadership of Narcotic Cell Assistant Commissioner T D Sunilkumar in the Vazhakkala area of Thrikkakara.

Police said 183.55 grams of MDMA and 93.51 grams of ecstasy pills were seized from the accused.

Links to Previous Narcotics Cases

Officials said Mathew had supplied synthetic drugs to accused persons in a narcotics case registered at Kadavanthra police station in March.

Police also recovered Rs 1 lakh, suspected to be proceeds from drug trafficking, from his possession.

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Mathew could face significant jail time and fines if convicted. The investigation will likely focus on identifying his suppliers and the intended recipients of the drugs. Kerala has seen increased vigilance against drug trafficking in recent months.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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