Man Arrested In Kochi With MDMA, Ecstasy Pills

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in Kochi, Kerala, after being found in possession of a large quantity of MDMA and ecstasy pills, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.
Key Points
- A 42-year-old man was arrested in Kochi for possession of MDMA and ecstasy pills.
- The arrest was made following a tip-off and a search operation by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF).
- Police seized 183.55 grams of MDMA and 93.51 grams of ecstasy pills from the accused.
- The accused had previously supplied synthetic drugs in another narcotics case.
A 42-year-old man was arrested with a large quantity of MDMA and ecstasy pills in Thrikkakara here, police said on Friday.
Accused Identified and Apprehended
The accused was identified as Kevin B Mathew (42), a resident of Chembumukku in Thrikkakara, Ernakulam.
He was apprehended by the Kochi City Police based on a tip-off received by City Police Commissioner K Mahesh Kumar.
Details of the Drug Seizure
According to police, the arrest was made during a search operation carried out by the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) team under the leadership of Narcotic Cell Assistant Commissioner T D Sunilkumar in the Vazhakkala area of Thrikkakara.
Police said 183.55 grams of MDMA and 93.51 grams of ecstasy pills were seized from the accused.
Links to Previous Narcotics Cases
Officials said Mathew had supplied synthetic drugs to accused persons in a narcotics case registered at Kadavanthra police station in March.
Police also recovered Rs 1 lakh, suspected to be proceeds from drug trafficking, from his possession.