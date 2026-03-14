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Home  » News » Kerala Police Nab Drug Trafficker After Dramatic Highway Chase

Kerala Police Nab Drug Trafficker After Dramatic Highway Chase

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 14, 2026 21:50 IST

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A man was apprehended in Kerala after a dramatic high-speed chase, accused of transporting MDMA from Coimbatore, leading to the seizure of drugs and his luxury vehicle.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man was arrested in Thrissur, Kerala, for allegedly transporting MDMA from Coimbatore.
  • Police seized 96.45 grams of MDMA and the suspect's luxury vehicle after a high-speed chase.
  • The suspect, Shamnad, damaged four other vehicles during the police pursuit on the highway.
  • Shamnad was transporting the drugs to Kollam for sale.
  • The accused has a history of criminal activity, including prior drug-related offences.

A man was arrested for allegedly transporting the MDMA drug from Coimbatore to Kerala by road and the narcotics substance along with his luxury vehicle was seized after a daring chase of several kilometers, police said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off received by Thrissur Rural District Police Chief B Krishnakumar IPS, a District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) unit lay in wait for the accused at the Paliyekkara toll plaza here and followed his vehicle.

 

On noticing the police vehicle, the accused -- Shamnad (34) -- sped away in his luxury car and the team gave chase, it said.

During the chase, Shamnad's car hit and damaged four other vehicles on the highway before it was blocked at Koratty, police said.

Drug Seizure and Arrest Details

On searching the car, 96.45 grams of MDMA was found and seized and the luxury vehicle, which was used for the drug trafficking, was taken into custody.

Police said that the accused was taking the drugs to Kollam for selling it there.

Accused's Criminal History

Shamnad is an accused in six criminal cases, including two drug cases and one case of driving in a dangerous and reckless manner, registered at Karunagappally, Iravipuram, Chavara and Sasthamcotta police stations, it said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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