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Kochi: Duo Nabbed with MDMA in Drug Trafficking Bust

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 19, 2026 19:56 IST

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A woman and a man have been arrested in Kochi for drug trafficking, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat MDMA distribution in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A woman and a man were arrested in Kothamangalam, Kochi, for alleged drug trafficking.
  • Over 37 grams of MDMA were seized from the duo by Excise officials.
  • The woman, a college dropout, is suspected of leading the drug trafficking operation and procuring drugs from Bengaluru.
  • The suspects were tracked from Bengaluru to a hotel room in Kochi, where they were arrested.
  • An investigation is underway to identify others involved in the drug trafficking operation, with more arrests expected.

A woman and a 24-year-old man were arrested from Kothamangalam here on Thursday for alleged drug trafficking, Excise officials said.

A senior Excise official said that over 37 grams of MDMA were allegedly seized from the duo.

 

Details of the Arrest

According to the official, the 18-year-old woman came to Kothamangalam for studies six months ago, but then dropped out of college and began drug trafficking.

She was the leader of her group and used to personally go to Bengaluru to procure the drugs, the official claimed.

Based on a tip-off that she had gone to Bengaluru to buy drugs, her movements were tracked.

She travelled from Bengaluru to Perumbavoor by bus and from there she was picked up by the man and they went to a hotel room here with the drugs, the official said.

The duo was arrested from the hotel room with the drugs, he added.

"Till now, we have never been able to catch her with the drugs despite several complaints of drug trafficking against her," the official said.

The woman was working in a tattoo parlour after dropping out of college.

Both of them were produced before a magisterial court and remanded to judicial custody, the official said.

Ongoing Investigation

He also said that the duo's statements have been recorded and an investigation has been launched to find out who else was involved in the drug trafficking operation. "More arrests can be expected," he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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