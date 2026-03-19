Kochi: Girl and Man Arrested in Drug Trafficking Operation

In Kochi, an 18-year-old college dropout and a 24-year-old man have been arrested for drug trafficking, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat MDMA distribution in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points An 18-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man were arrested in Kothamangalam, Kochi, for alleged drug trafficking.

Over 37 grams of MDMA were seized from the duo by Excise officials.

The girl, a college dropout, is suspected of leading the drug trafficking operation and procuring drugs from Bengaluru.

An investigation is underway to identify others involved in the drug trafficking network, with more arrests expected.

Excise officials said a girl and a 24-year-old man were arrested from Kothamangalam here on Thursday for alleged drug trafficking.

A senior Excise official said that over 37 grams of MDMA were allegedly seized from the duo.

According to the official, the 18-year-old girl came to Kothamangalam for studies six months ago, but then dropped out of college and began drug trafficking.

She was the leader of her group and used to personally go to Bengaluru to procure the drugs, the official claimed.

Based on a tip-off that she had gone to Bengaluru to buy drugs, her movements were tracked.

She travelled from Bengaluru to Perumbavoor by bus and from there she was picked up by the man and they went to a hotel room here with the drugs, the official said.

The duo were arrested from the hotel room with the drugs, he added.

"Till now, we have never been able to catch her with the drugs despite several complaints of drug trafficking against her," the official said.

The girl was working in a tattoo parlour after dropping out of college.

Both of them were produced before a magisterial court and remanded to judicial custody, the official said.

Investigation into Drug Trafficking Network

He also said that the duo's statements have been recorded and an investigation has been launched to find out who else was involved in the drug trafficking operation. "More arrests can be expected," he added.