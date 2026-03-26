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Kerala Footballer Nabbed for Allegedly Using Dating App to Supply MDMA

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 26, 2026 17:49 IST

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A former Kerala Santosh Trophy footballer has been arrested for allegedly using a dating app to facilitate the supply of MDMA, highlighting a new method of drug trafficking.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Former Kerala footballer Najeeb Khan arrested for allegedly supplying MDMA.
  • Khan allegedly used a dating app to connect with customers and supply the drugs.
  • Excise officials seized four grams of MDMA from Khan's possession during a hotel raid.
  • Khan reportedly procured the drugs from Bengaluru and supplied them in Thiruvananthapuram.
  • Mobile phone records revealed details of other individuals involved in the drug network.

A former footballer who was part of the Kerala Santosh Trophy team was arrested with MDMA here on Thursday, Excise officials said, adding that he allegedly used a dating app to supply the drugs.

The arrested person has been identified as Najeeb Khan (50), a former player who represented Kerala and a senior employee of Travancore Titanium Products Limited (TTPL), a state-run PSU.

 

A native of Beemapally, he was currently staying in a rented house in Manacaud, officials said.

Details of the Arrest and Investigation

According to Excise officials, Khan had been under surveillance for several weeks and was arrested following a raid at a hotel in Bakery Junction on Thursday.

Officials said four grams of MDMA were recovered from his possession.

Khan allegedly procured the drugs from Bengaluru and supplied them to customers using a dating app, officials said.

After finalising deals through the app, he would book hotel rooms where customers would arrive to purchase the drugs.

Excise officials said his mobile phone was seized, revealing details of other persons involved in the network, as well as buyers.

The accused was produced in a court and remanded to judicial custody.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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