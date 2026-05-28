Man Arrested With Country-Made Pistol In Latur

A man has been arrested in Latur for possessing a country-made pistol as part of increased security measures before upcoming festivals, highlighting efforts to curb illegal firearms.

Key Points A man was arrested in Latur for possessing an illegal country-made pistol.

The arrest was part of intensified security measures ahead of upcoming festivals.

The man has been identified as Govind Ranganath Dure, a resident of Takli village.

Police are searching for two associates connected to the illegal firearm.

A man was arrested allegedly with a country-made pistol in Latur city, a police official said on Thursday.

Increased Security Measures In Latur

The action by MIDC police was part of intensified security measures and combing operations being carried out across the district ahead of upcoming festivals to maintain law and order, he added.

Govind Ranganath Dure (28), a resident of Takli village here, who was held under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Arms Act, he said.

Details Of The Arrest

"The MIDC police's detection branch team was conducting a combing operation on May 27 in connection with Bakri Eid security arrangements when it received specific information that two persons travelling on a scooter were on their way to sell a country-made pistol on the service road between New Renapur Naka and the railway station area," the official said.

Police are on the lookout for two of his associates, identified as Siddu Mane and Vikas Hinge, the official said.