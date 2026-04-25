Jharkhand ATS Arrests Three, Seizes US-Made Pistol In Deoghar

Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) successfully busted an illegal arms operation in Deoghar, arresting three individuals and seizing a US-made pistol, highlighting efforts to combat arms trafficking.

Key Points Jharkhand ATS arrested three individuals in Deoghar.

A US-made pistol and seven cartridges were seized during the operation.

The operation was based on a tip-off regarding illegal foreign weapons dealing.

Preliminary investigation suggests a larger network is involved.

Three persons were arrested by the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad in Deoghar, and a US-made pistol was seized from them, officials said on Saturday.

ATS Operation Targets Illegal Arms Dealers

The operation was conducted in the Town police station area on Friday, based on a tip-off about individuals involved in dealing with foreign weapons, they said.

"Three persons were nabbed during the raid. Two pistols, including a US-made one, were seized from them, along with seven cartridges," Deoghar SP Praveen Pushkar told PTI.

Investigation Underway to Uncover Network

"A detailed investigation has been started. Preliminary investigation suggests a network is behind this operation. Efforts are being made to arrest the others involved," he said.