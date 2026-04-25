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Home  » News » Jharkhand ATS Arrests Three, Seizes US-Made Pistol In Deoghar

Jharkhand ATS Arrests Three, Seizes US-Made Pistol In Deoghar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 25, 2026 19:13 IST

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Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) successfully busted an illegal arms operation in Deoghar, arresting three individuals and seizing a US-made pistol, highlighting efforts to combat arms trafficking.

Key Points

  • Jharkhand ATS arrested three individuals in Deoghar.
  • A US-made pistol and seven cartridges were seized during the operation.
  • The operation was based on a tip-off regarding illegal foreign weapons dealing.
  • Preliminary investigation suggests a larger network is involved.

Three persons were arrested by the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad in Deoghar, and a US-made pistol was seized from them, officials said on Saturday.

ATS Operation Targets Illegal Arms Dealers

The operation was conducted in the Town police station area on Friday, based on a tip-off about individuals involved in dealing with foreign weapons, they said.

 

"Three persons were nabbed during the raid. Two pistols, including a US-made one, were seized from them, along with seven cartridges," Deoghar SP Praveen Pushkar told PTI.

Investigation Underway to Uncover Network

"A detailed investigation has been started. Preliminary investigation suggests a network is behind this operation. Efforts are being made to arrest the others involved," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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