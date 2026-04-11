Maharashtra Man Arrested for Possessing Illegal Firearm

A man in Beed, Maharashtra, faces charges after being arrested for possessing an illegal country-made pistol, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat illegal firearm possession in the region.
Key Points
- A man in Beed, Maharashtra, has been arrested for allegedly possessing an illegal country-made pistol.
- The arrest followed a tip-off received by the local crime branch regarding the suspect's illegal firearm possession.
- Police conducted a raid on the suspect's eatery, leading to the recovery of the firearm.
- The recovered country-made pistol is valued at approximately Rs 40,000.
- A case has been registered against the arrested individual at the Bardapur police station.
Police have arrested a man for allegedly possessing a country-made pistol in Beed district of Maharashtra, officials said on Saturday.
The action was taken during an operation conducted on April 10.
The local crime branch received a tip-off that a 'dhaba' (eatery) operator, Vilas Ankush Chate, was illegally carrying a firearm. Following the information, the police team conducted a raid at around 9 pm at his eatery and detained him, an official said.
During his search, the police recovered a country-made pistol valued at approximately Rs 40,000 from him, he said.
A case was registered against him at the Bardapur police station.