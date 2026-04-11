Maharashtra Man Arrested for Possessing Illegal Firearm

A man in Beed, Maharashtra, faces charges after being arrested for possessing an illegal country-made pistol, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat illegal firearm possession in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man in Beed, Maharashtra, has been arrested for allegedly possessing an illegal country-made pistol.

The arrest followed a tip-off received by the local crime branch regarding the suspect's illegal firearm possession.

Police conducted a raid on the suspect's eatery, leading to the recovery of the firearm.

The recovered country-made pistol is valued at approximately Rs 40,000.

A case has been registered against the arrested individual at the Bardapur police station.

Police have arrested a man for allegedly possessing a country-made pistol in Beed district of Maharashtra, officials said on Saturday.

The action was taken during an operation conducted on April 10.

The local crime branch received a tip-off that a 'dhaba' (eatery) operator, Vilas Ankush Chate, was illegally carrying a firearm. Following the information, the police team conducted a raid at around 9 pm at his eatery and detained him, an official said.

During his search, the police recovered a country-made pistol valued at approximately Rs 40,000 from him, he said.

A case was registered against him at the Bardapur police station.