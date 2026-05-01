Passenger Detained At Lucknow Airport For Carrying Firearm

A passenger was apprehended at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport after security personnel discovered a country-made pistol in his luggage, leading to his detention and a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 22-year-old passenger was detained at Lucknow Airport after a country-made pistol was found in his baggage.

The passenger, Mahesh Kumar Chauhan, was travelling to Dubai on an Air India Express flight.

The firearm was discovered during routine security scanning of hold baggage.

Police have registered a case under the Arms Act and are investigating the incident.

A 22-year-old passenger was detained at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport after a country-made pistol was recovered from his baggage during security screening here on Friday, police said.

Passenger's Dubai Flight Interrupted

The accused, Mahesh Kumar Chauhan, a resident of Gonda district, was scheduled to travel to Dubai on an Air India Express flight (IX-193) when the weapon was detected in his hold baggage, they said.

Security Measures and Police Action

According to police, the recovery was made during routine security scanning, following which airport authorities informed the Sarojini Nagar police station. A complaint was lodged by an airport official, leading to the registration of a case under relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

Police Statement on the Incident

"A country-made 12-bore pistol was recovered from the passenger's hold baggage during screening at the airport. He has been taken into custody and a case has been registered. Further investigation is underway," Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Verma told PTI.