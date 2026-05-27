Man Arrested With Illegal Firearms In West Bengal

A man has been arrested in West Bengal's Malda district after being found in possession of illegal firearms, prompting an investigation into the source of the weapons and potential links to interstate gangs.

Key Points A man was arrested in Malda, West Bengal, for possessing illegal firearms.

The arrest occurred at the man's home in the Gopalpur panchayat area.

Authorities seized two pistols, a pipe gun, a musket, and live cartridges.

Police are investigating the source of the firearms and potential gang involvement.

A man was arrested with four firearms and ammunition from West Bengal's Malda district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Mohammed Farooq (21) was arrested from his home in the Gopalpur panchayat area, an official said.

Illegal Firearms Seized

According to him, two seven mm pistols, a pipe gun, and a musket, along with seven rounds of live cartridges, were seized from the accused's home.

Investigation Underway

"We are investigating from where he got those firearms," the official said, adding that police are also probing whether any interstate gang was involved in the matter.