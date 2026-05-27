HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man Arrested With Illegal Firearms In West Bengal

Man Arrested With Illegal Firearms In West Bengal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 14:13 IST

x

A man has been arrested in West Bengal's Malda district after being found in possession of illegal firearms, prompting an investigation into the source of the weapons and potential links to interstate gangs.

Key Points

  • A man was arrested in Malda, West Bengal, for possessing illegal firearms.
  • The arrest occurred at the man's home in the Gopalpur panchayat area.
  • Authorities seized two pistols, a pipe gun, a musket, and live cartridges.
  • Police are investigating the source of the firearms and potential gang involvement.

A man was arrested with four firearms and ammunition from West Bengal's Malda district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Mohammed Farooq (21) was arrested from his home in the Gopalpur panchayat area, an official said.

 

Illegal Firearms Seized

According to him, two seven mm pistols, a pipe gun, and a musket, along with seven rounds of live cartridges, were seized from the accused's home.

Investigation Underway

"We are investigating from where he got those firearms," the official said, adding that police are also probing whether any interstate gang was involved in the matter.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Interstate Illegal Arms Network Busted In Delhi; Five Arrested
Interstate Illegal Arms Network Busted In Delhi; Five Arrested
Delhi Police Uncovers Interstate Arms Racket, Arrests Supplier
Interstate Arms Syndicate Busted By Delhi Police; Nine Arrested
Interstate Arms Syndicate Busted By Delhi Police; Nine Arrested
Illegal Arms Network Busted In Delhi; Three Arrested
Illegal Arms Network Busted In Delhi; Three Arrested
West Bengal Man Arrested for Suspected Terrorist Ties
West Bengal Man Arrested for Suspected Terrorist Ties

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

webstory image 3

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

VIDEOS

WATCH: Farah Khan Spotted at Tamannaah Bhatia's Jewellery Store2:05

WATCH: Farah Khan Spotted at Tamannaah Bhatia's Jewellery...

Tanya Mittal Spreads Grace and Glamour in Stunning Saree at Airport1:02

Tanya Mittal Spreads Grace and Glamour in Stunning Saree...

Indian Air Force Choppers Battle Massive Forest Fire in Kasauli0:12

Indian Air Force Choppers Battle Massive Forest Fire in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO