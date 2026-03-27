West Bengal Man Arrested for Suspected Terrorist Ties

A 20-year-old man from West Bengal has been arrested by Telangana Police over suspected links to a militant organisation, sparking an investigation into potential terror ties.

Key Points A 20-year-old man from Bankura, West Bengal, has been arrested for alleged links to a militant organisation.

The arrest was made by the Telangana Police's special task force (STF) in Khatra, West Bengal.

Authorities are investigating the man's potential role and connections to extremist groups.

The investigation was triggered by information obtained from the mobile phones of three arrested militants in Hyderabad.

The suspect's family denies his involvement with any militant organisations.

A 20-year-old man from West Bengal's Bankura district was arrested by the Telangana Police's special task force (STF) for allegedly having links with a militant organisation, an officer said on Friday.

The accused was apprehended during an operation in Khatra area of West Bengal's Bankura, he said.

"He was picked up from the Kharban Mor locality and subsequently taken to Telangana on transit remand," the police officer said.

"The arrest was carried out based on specific inputs. His possible links with extremist elements and his role are being probed. All legal procedures were followed, and further investigation is underway," he said.

The operation was conducted with assistance of the local police and the West Bengal STF, he added.

Investigation Details and Allegations

Police sources said that the accused allegedly had links with an international terror outfit, and was attempting to build a module in Bengal.

Investigators reportedly traced his whereabouts after examining the mobile phones of three arrested militants in Hyderabad, they said.

Family's Response

The man's mother, however, claimed that he has no links with any militant outfit.

"He is a very calm and well-behaved boy. We cannot believe he is involved in anything like this," she told reporters.