Delhi Police Uncovers Interstate Arms Racket, Arrests Supplier

Delhi Police successfully dismantled a Mewat-based interstate arms supply network, arresting a key supplier and seizing a significant cache of illegal weapons and ammunition.

Key Points Delhi Police busted an interstate arms supply network operating out of Mewat.

The police arrested Harmesh Singh, a 47-year-old alleged weapon supplier from Rajasthan.

Authorities recovered 14 pistols and 20 live cartridges during the operation.

The investigation began following the arrest of another arms supplier in Mathura last year.

Police are investigating the supply network and potential recipients of the illegal weapons.

The Delhi Police has busted a Mewat-based interstate arms supply network and arrested a 47-year-old alleged weapon supplier, recovering 14 pistols and 20 live cartridges, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Harmesh Singh alias Ramesh Singh alias Mechu, a resident of Rajasthan's Deeg district. Police said he was apprehended during a raid conducted in the Mewat area on May 18.

Investigation Uncovers Arms Network

According to police, the investigation began after the arrest of an alleged interstate arms supplier, Kunwar Pal alias Kapil, from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh in September last year. He was allegedly found carrying eight country-made pistols and 10 live cartridges.

During interrogation, Kunwar Pal allegedly disclosed that he had come to Delhi to deliver the weapons on the instructions of Mechu, police said.

Arrest and Weapon Recovery

Following technical surveillance and raids, police tracked down Mechu, who had allegedly been evading arrest. Non-bailable warrants had also been issued against him, police said.

Based on his disclosure, police recovered one sophisticated pistol, five country-made pistols and 10 live cartridges from his possession, they said.

Ongoing Investigation

With the latest recovery and earlier seizure, police have recovered a total of one sophisticated pistol, 13 country-made pistols and 20 live cartridges in the case so far.

Police said the accused is allegedly involved in five previous criminal cases. Further investigation is underway to identify the supply network and possible recipients of the weapons in Delhi and adjoining states.