Man Held For Killing Wife After Drunken Fight In Jharkhand

A 35-year-old man in Jharkhand has been arrested for the alleged murder of his wife following a drunken fight, highlighting the tragic consequences of domestic violence.

Key Points A man in Jharkhand was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife after a drunken altercation.

The accused, Charan Mahli, allegedly assaulted his wife, Reena Machua, during a fight.

The incident occurred in a temporary shed at Manoharpur Market in West Singhbhum district.

Police arrested Mahli shortly after recovering the body, and he confessed to the crime.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his wife after a drunken fight in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said.

Details of the Incident

Charan Mahli allegedly kicked and punched his second wife, Reena Machua (32), during a quarrel on Wednesday night, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Manoharpur) Jaydeep Lakra said Mahli had separated from his first wife following disputes and was living with Machua in a temporary shed at Manoharpur Market.

The couple had consumed alcohol together before an altercation broke out over an issue, he said.

"In the course of the fight, the accused assaulted the woman with punches and kicks, leading to her death," he added.

Arrest and Investigation

Mahli, a native of Khunti district, was arrested soon after the body was recovered.

During interrogation, he confessed to assaulting his wife in an inebriated state, police claimed.

The accused was remanded to judicial custody when produced before a court, they said.