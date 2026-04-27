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Jharkhand Woman Murdered By Husband Over Dowry Demands

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 27, 2026 21:23 IST

In a tragic incident highlighting the persistence of dowry-related violence, a young woman in Jharkhand was allegedly murdered by her husband over dowry demands, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 19-year-old woman in Sahibganj, Jharkhand, was allegedly murdered by her husband over dowry demands.
  • The victim, Momena Khatun, had been married for four months and allegedly faced dowry-related harassment from her husband and in-laws.
  • Momena's father reported that she had been staying with her parents after being allegedly driven out of her matrimonial home two months prior.
  • The husband allegedly entered her room with friends, stabbed her, and fled, leading to her death in hospital.
  • Police have arrested the husband and are searching for other individuals named in the complaint.

A newly married woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district over dowry, police said on Monday.

Momena Khatun, 19, had married Sanir Sheikh of Barharwa four months ago, they said.

 

Dowry Harassment Allegations

In the police complaint, Momena's father, Jargis Sheikh, alleged that she had been subjected to dowry-related harassment by her husband and in-laws since the marriage. About two months ago, she was allegedly driven out of her matrimonial home and has been staying with her parents at Pahargaon.

Details of the Attack

Jargis said Momena had returned home late on Sunday night after attending a religious gathering with her younger sister and had gone to sleep in her room.

"Late in the night, the husband, along with his friends, entered her room, dragged her to the verandah and stabbed her repeatedly," he alleged.

Aftermath and Investigation

On hearing the younger sister's screams, the assailants fled the spot. Family members rushed the victim to Rajmahal Sub-divisional Hospital, where doctors declared her dead, police said.

A police team arrested the husband from a mango orchard in Barharwa on Monday, they said.

"We are searching for the others named in the complaint," an officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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